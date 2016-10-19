BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
BEIJING Oct 19 China must brook no delay in cutting out "tumours" in the property market to ensure healthy market development in the long term, the Xinhua state news agency said in a commentary on Wednesday.
Xinhua applauded the housing ministry's recent announcement on cracking down on nine types of misconduct by real estate developers, noting that property market order must be restored.
"We must clearly understand that many Chinese families are spending savings accumulated from many generations to buy a house ... China cannot tolerate a property market full of diseases," the news agency said.
"An irregular market fraught with rumour and lies hurts everyone's benefits." (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: