BEIJING Oct 28 China's central government will
start inspecting local governments' progress on implementing a
unified real-estate registration system, the Ministry of Land
and Resources said on Friday.
The inspection will be focused on places where "progress has
severely lagged behind and a wait-and-see altitude exists", and
the ministry will supervise all cities and counties to issue the
new real-estate certificate and stop issuing the old ones, it
said.
China announced earlier in January that it would push for a
unified real-estate registration system in all cities and
counties by the end of the year, creating a nationwide property
database.
It is seen as a major step in the fight against corruption,
as it could force corrupt local officials to disclose properties
purchased with illicit funds.
In 2014, China issued rules requiring real-estate owners to
register their real-estate holdings with authorities. But
publication of the rules took longer than expected, reflecting
heavy resistance from local governments and other insiders.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)