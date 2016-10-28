* Inspection to focus on where progress has been slow
* Seen as major step in fight against corruption
* China aims to implement property registration system by
year-end
* Legislature drafting law on property tax, no timeline
given
BEIJING, Oct 28 China's central government will
start inspecting local governments' progress on implementing a
unified real-estate registration system, the Ministry of Land
and Resources said on Friday.
The inspection will be focused on places where "progress has
severely lagged behind and a wait-and-see attitude exists", and
the ministry will supervise all cities and counties to issue the
new real-estate certificate and stop issuing the old ones, it
said.
China announced earlier in January that it would push for a
unified real-estate registration system in all cities and
counties by the end of the year, creating a nationwide property
database.
It is seen as a major step in the fight against corruption,
as it could force corrupt local officials to disclose properties
purchased with illicit funds.
But the ministry's deputy minister Wang Guanghua said last
year that the registration system was aimed at ensuring the
safety of real estate transactions and protecting people's
property rights, instead of cracking down on corruption and
cooling home prices, Chinese media reports said.
Speculation is rife the system will pave the way for
implementing property tax, as it will clear technical barriers
by establishing a more transparent national database to track
home ownership.
The National People's Congress is working on a draft law
concerning property tax, Liu Shangxi, director at the Ministry
of Finance's Fiscal Science Institute was quoted by the official
Shanghai Securities News as saying late on Thursday.
But Liu didn't give any timeline for finalising the draft.
"This tax has been at draft level for many years, the issue
is finding the will to push it, given vested interests, and the
timing," NSBO Research said in a note.
In 2014, China issued rules requiring real-estate owners to
register their real estate holdings with the authorities. But
publication of the rules took longer than expected, reflecting
heavy resistance from local governments and other insiders.
