BEIJING Nov 14 China's real estate investment
growth quickened in October to its highest since April 2014, but
analysts say stepped up measures to curb a red-hot housing
market might ultimately hurt an economy that has only recently
started to stabilise.
Property investment rose 13.4 percent in October from a year
earlier, compared with 7.8 percent growth in September,
according to Reuters calculations based on data issued by the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.
For the first ten months of the year, property investment
grew 6.6 percent, accelerating from 5.8 percent in Jan-Sept.
The data suggested real estate developers have yet to feel
any notable pressure from recent measures to curb speculative
home purchases, possibly because of a push to finish
construction projects as home sales volumes have shown signs of
declining.
Analysts noted that the impact of tightening measures on
investment is usually delayed, cautioning that economic growth
momentum might slow next year as government curbs bite.
"The impact on investment figures will probably show later
as sales are usually hit first," said Wendy Chen, a
Shanghai-based economist at Nomura.
"But we think the property market will not be able to play
such a supportive role for the economy from early next year."
New construction starts - a highly volatile number measured
by floor area - in October were up 19.9 percent from a year ago,
after dropping 19.4 percent in September, Reuters calculations
showed.
China has depended on a red-hot real estate market and
government infrastructure spending to drive growth this year as
demand at home and abroad flagged, and factory overcapacity
weighed on output.
Growth in the Asian giant has recently shown signs of
stabilising, but frenzied demand for homes has fed fears of a
property market crash and a hard landing for the economy,
prompting Beijing to impose a range of curbs over the last few
months.
NBS spokesperson Mao Shengyong predicted that property
investment will accelerate or remain at current levels for the
rest of the year, due to a low-base effect.
TIGHTENING IMPACT
Analysts say broad demand will be hit as the authorities
grapple with the tricky balance of supporting the real estate
sector - a critical driver of economic growth - and preventing
asset bubbles.
Indeed, data from the NBS for 15 first- and second-tier
cities which implemented new measures during the holiday,
including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Shenzhen, showed signs
of cooling in the first half of October on a monthly basis.
On top of higher downpayments and bans on second-home
purchase, China has also made it harder for property developers
to issue bonds, which has discouraged real estate firms from
raising funds for new constructions.
The impact was already evident in a sharp slowdown in bank
loans. Data on Friday showed 651.3 billion yuan ($95.56 billion)
in net new yuan loans in October, plummeting from Sepember's
1.22 trillion yuan, as policymakers pledged to prevent asset
bubbles in the increasingly debt-fueled economy.
In October alone, the area of property sold rose 26.4
percent, Reuters calculations show, slowing from a 34 percent
rise in September.
Property sales by floor area in the first ten months rose
26.8 percent, slightly down from 26.9 percent growth in
January-September.
"Sales figure is at high level but it is peaking. That trend
will spread to affect investment and put downward pressure on
the economy," says Zhu Zhenxin, an analyst at Minsheng
Securities.
