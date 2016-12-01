BEIJING Dec 1 A Chinese government think tank
has identified 35 major cities with over-valued property
markets, saying they face more severe risks of falling home
prices than seen in previous property boom cycles.
Among the 35 major cities, China's first-tier centres -
Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing and Tianjin, and second-tier cities
- Xiamen, Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Hefei, Shijiazhuang and Fuzhou
were said to be the 10 cities most exposed to property market
risks.
"Those over-valued property markets are highly likely to
see a slowdown in price growth or even a downright price fall,
for which we should be on high alert," the think tank said.
The National Academy of Economic Strategy, a part of the
the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), warned in a
report dated Nov.30 that an "overcorrecting" property market
would drag on economic growth and impair financial stability.
It said short-term housing policies should be improved to
guide a property "soft landing".
Home and residential land prices have soared in many parts
of China this year, prompting authorities to impose a range of
restrictions on buyers and curbs on developers' ability to raise
funds.
Shanghai and Tianjin, which were among a number of China's
first- and second-tier cities that adopted extensive tightening
measures during the first week of October, introduced fresh
curbs this week in what's been dubbed the "third wave" of
tightening measures.
The academy's report said the risk of falling property
prices was more severe than seen in 2010, the year before the
market deflated in 2011 when the government introduced multiple
curbs to tame soaring prices.
However, overall property risks at the national level were
still "controllable", it added, citing reasons such as the
availability of "many tools" to adjust the market, without
elaborating on specific options.
Ding Ruxi, a researcher at the academy, said value of
assessing the 35 cities most at risk was well established. They
include 23 provincial capitals, five municipalities, and a few
other major centres.
