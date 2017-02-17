BEIJING Feb 17 China should continue with differentiated home mortgage policies and promote healthy development of the property market, central bank vice governor Pan Gongsheng said.

China should step up financial services for small firms and provide financial support for efforts to cut capacity in the coal sector, Pan said at a People's Bank of China meeting to lay out 2017 work targets.

China needs to focus on controlling financial risks, including risks in the bond market, Pan added. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)