a day ago
CORRECTED-China May property investment growth eases for first time in three months
July 14, 2017 / 10:45 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-China May property investment growth eases for first time in three months

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in second paragraph to 7.3 pct from 7.2 pct. An alert was also issued with the 7.2 pct number.)

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China's property investment growth eased for the first time in three months in May, a Reuters calculation based on the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.

It grew 7.3 percent from a year ago, compared to a rise of 9.6 percent in April.

The year-on-year growth of new construction starts nearly halved to 5.2 percent from April's 10.1 percent. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk)

