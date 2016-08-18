HONG KONG Aug 18 Chinese invested $16.1 billion
in overseas real estate in the first half of the year, more than
double the amount in the same period last year, real estate
consultancy CBRE said on Thursday.
The United States remained the most popular global property
market for Chinese investors, while hotels and offices were the
most sought after types of real estate, CBRE said in a
statement.
Half of the investment came from Chinese insurance
companies, with conglomerates and property developers also
actively investing overseas, representing 23 percent and 10
percent respectively, of the total figure.
"Concerns over the market slowdown in their home market have
led Chinese investors to seek a safer investment environment
which offer higher potential returns," said Ada Choi, senior
director of research at CBRE Asia Pacific.
She expected Chinese investors will remain active overseas
in the second half, but said the growth is likely to be at a
more sustainable rate rather than a quick acceleration.
Talking about overall outbound real estate investment from
Asia, CBRE said some experienced investors have started to
invest in alternative sectors such as student housing.
"Office investment continues to be an easily understood and
managed asset class for most investors. However, as cap rates
continue to compress globally, investors are starting to seek
out higher yielding opportunities in secondary locations or
'alternative' real estate sectors, such as student housing,"
said Marc Giuffrida, executive director of CBRE Global Capital
Markets, in a statement.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)