BEIJING, Sept 18 Average new home prices in
China rose for the fourth month in a row in August, increasing
0.3 percent from July, data from the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday.
Compared with a year earlier, home prices were still down
2.3 percent in August, but eased from a 3.7 percent drop in
July, according to Reuters calculations based on the NBS data.
New home prices in Shanghai rose 5.6 percent in August from
a year ago while those in Beijing increased 3.0 percent.
Helped by a barrage of government support measures, home
sales and prices have gradually improved in recent months after
weakening last year, offering hope that the sector is becoming
less of a drag on the broader economy, which is expected to
expand this year at its slowest pace in 25 years.
However, new construction and investment remain weak, and
analysts say a full-blown property recovery is unlikely any time
soon due to a large oversupply of homes in many cities outside
Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.
(Reporting by Meng Meng, Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath;
Editing by Kim Coghill)