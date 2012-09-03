BEIJING, Sept 3 Average home prices in China's
100 big cities edged up for the third straight month in August
though the pace of increases slowed, a private survey showed,
suggesting that government calls to maintain strict controls on
the property market are working.
Average home prices rose 0.2 percent to 8,738 yuan ($1,400)
per square metre in August, moderating from July's
month-on-month increase of 0.3 percent, the China Real Estate
Index System (CREIS) said on Monday.
In China's top 10 cities, including Beijing and Shanghai,
average home price rose 0.5 percent from July, but were down 1.5
percent from a year ago, the survey showed.
Still, rising home prices will add to a debate on whether
Beijing will further tighten controls over the property market
at a time when China's economy is trapped in its worst slowdown
in three years.
Eight inspection teams sent by Beijing in late July to check
whether property controls are enforced across China found home
prices in danger of rebounding in some cities, leading Beijing
to remind local governments to limit home purchases as ordered.
"Under the central government's policy surveillance and
restrictions, the month-on-month rise in home prices slowed in
August," said CREIS, a consultant affiliated to China's largest
online real estate firm Soufun Holdings.
Slower monthly gains suggest property developers are setting
new home prices at "reasonable" levels and that home prices are
generally stable, CREIS added.
Compared to a year ago, however, home prices in the 100
cities are still down 1.6 percent in August, the fifth month of
year-on-year declines since June 2011, when CREIS began
calculating year-on-year changes.
The Chinese government is due to publish August home prices
in 70 major Chinese cities on September 18. Home prices rose 0.1
percent in July from June, a second month of modest uptick.
($1 = 6.3484 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)