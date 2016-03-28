* Shenzhen tightens rules to cool housing market
* Raises mortgage downpayment requirement for some home
buyers
* Nanjing issues similar measures
(Adds Nanjing's new measures)
SHANGHAI, March 28 The southern Chinese city of
Shenzhen has raised deposit requirements for some home buyers,
the latest in a series of measures being introduced across the
country to calm property markets, according to the official
Xinhua news agency.
Authorities in Nanjing, in the eastern coastal province of
Jiangsu, issued similar measures on Monday, underlining how the
government's tightening campaign has spread to more "second
tier" cities.
China's housing market bottomed out in the second half of
2015 after slowing for more than a year, but a strong rebound in
prices in the country's biggest cities have sparked fears of
overheating and raised concerns of a property bubble.
Shenzhen has been the hottest property market in the
country, with prices up nearly 57 percent in February from a
year earlier.
The Shenzhen municipal government said on Friday that
first-time buyers who have taken out mortgages over the past two
years and some second-time buyers must now make a 40 percent
downpayment, an increase from the 30 percent previously
required, said Xinhua.
Non-local buyers must have paid three consecutive years of
income tax and social security premiums, up from one year, if
they wish to buy a home in the city.
Shenzhen authorities also said they had banned financial
institutions including online firms and small lending firms from
offering margin lending to home buyers, according to Xinhua.
Shenzhen will also increase land supply and build more
government-funded houses to balance demand and supply.
The authorities in Nanjing raised the minimum downpayment
requirement to 30 percent from a previous 20-25 percent for some
second home buyers who apply for mortgages twice, according to a
statement on the central bank's website.
The central bank's Nanjing branch also asked banks to
closely scrutinise if mortgage applicants can enjoy preferential
policies for first home buyers.
Authorities in Shanghai tightened mortgage downpayment
requirements for second-home purchases last week.
Two weeks ago, Suzhou, also in Jiangsu province, introduced
measures to cool a red-hot housing market by putting a cap of 12
percent on annual home price gains.
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)