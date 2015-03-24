SHANGHAI, March 24 Shanghai is considering
raising the ceiling for housing loans under its provident fund
by as much as 75 percent, the Shanghai Securities News reported
on Tuesday.
Currently, an individual in Shanghai can borrow as much as
400,000 yuan $64,376) from the provident fund to buy a home,
while a family can borrow up to 800,000 yuan.
The local government is considering raising the lending cap
to 700,000 yuan and 1.2 million yuan, respectively, the
newspaper said, citing unidentified officials at the Shanghai
Provident Fund Management Center.
On March 20, Chen Zhenggao, head of China's Ministry of
Housing and Urban-Rural Development, called on local governments
to make good use of housing provident funds to help low- and
mid-income residents improvement their housing conditions and
promote healthy development of the real estate market.
China's property sales in the first two months of 2015
dropped by the most in three years amid a glut of housing
supply, and real estate investment growth eased, dragging on the
world's second-largest economy. [IDn:L4N0W83J6]
($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim
Coghill)