Sept 19 (The following statement was released by
the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2012--The outlook
for the Chinese property development sector remains negative
despite some improvement in the past six months from
strengthening liquidity and higher sales volumes. That's
according to an industry report card, titled, "China Property
China Property Market Outlook Improves on Easing Liquidity
Pressure," that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published
recently.
"A weakening economy reduces the government's incentive to
further tighten the screws on the property sector, a major
pillar of the economy. Moreover, some of the government's likely
increase in spending to stimulate the flagging economy could
spill over to the sector," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Bei Fu.
Improving credit conditions will increase the availability
of mortgage loans for first-time buyers and boost liquidity for
project/construction loans.
Standard & Poor's believes the prospects of strong growth
are limited despite improved property sales in the past two
quarters. This is because the economic outlook is weak, which
dampens purchasing power and investment sentiment.
Property sales may start to ease as pent-up demand is
gradually absorbed. Moreover, administrative controls on
speculation will continue to put a lid on investment demand and
housing prices.
We believe gross margins and EBITDA margins will be under
pressure for the majority of rated developers due to sector-wide
price-cutting and active promotions since 2011.
"We expect the government to adopt a differentiated policy
for China's real estate sector," said Ms. Fu. "On one hand, it
will seek to encourage demand and supply to satisfy end-user
buyers. On the other, it will continue to control or curb
investment and speculative demand."
We believe purchase restrictions are likely to remain in the
next 12 months. They will be phased out when the government
implements more efficient measures--such as a property tax--to
curb investment demand or expands investment avenues for the
public.
In the next six months, Standard & Poor's expects some
negative rating actions on Chinese developers, although the
number is likely to be lower than in the past 12 months. We may
also see some positive rating actions.
We are less likely to see defaults because distressed
developers such as Greentown China Holdings Ltd. (CCC+/Watch
Positive/--) have improved their financial strength through
asset sales. But peers, such as Coastal Greenland Ltd.
(CCC+/Negative/--), still face some refinancing risks.