BEIJING, June 25 China should raise taxes on
home ownership to target speculators who had recently driven
property prices to record highs, the State Information Centre, a
government think tank, said in comments published on Monday.
Since Chinese home prices have not fallen to "reasonable
levels", Beijing should not relent on restricting property
purchases, the think tank was quoted by the China Securities
Journal newspaper as saying.
The government has not stated what it considers to be
reasonable price levels.
The centre's remarks come after a group of senior government
advisers last week urged Beijing to shore up slowing economic
growth by ending restrictions on the property market, and follow
May data that suggested China's home prices may be near a
bottom.
Home prices more than doubled in 2009 after Beijing rolled
out a massive economic stimulus package to combat the global
financial crisis.
It followed with a string of measures to crack down on
property speculators and take the heat out of the market, but
average prices across the country have only fallen by an
estimated single-digit percent since the peak.
The think tank said China should unify its present array of
property related taxes by cutting transaction taxes, while
raising taxes on those with multiple homes to penalise
speculators without hurting genuine home buyers.
Effective property taxes could replace purchase
restrictions, which bar citizens from buying more than two
homes,as China's main tool for controlling home prices, it said,
without saying how high taxes should be.
"We should seize the opportunity when home prices are
falling to build a healthy property tax system," the State
Information Centre said in a report.
China currently has 10 different types of taxes on property
transactions, but only two taxes for home ownership, it noted.
To cool home prices, China could also set up a fair system
for land auctions, property investment and financing, the think
tank said.
The cities of Shanghai and Chongqing became the first
Chinese cities to enforce property ownership taxes last year in
an effort to cool rising house prices, but covered few
properties and at less than 1.2 percent the taxes were seen to
be too low to be effective.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken
Wills)