BEIJING Feb 19 China will lower transaction
taxes for second-time home buyers and some first home buyers in
many cities, in the latest effort to lift the country's housing
market and slowing economy.
There has been a series of measures to encourage property
purchases. Two weeks ago, minimum downpayments for first- and
second-time home buyers were reduced.
The transaction tax on second homes smaller than 90 square
meters will be cut to 1 percent from 3 percent, and such tax for
homes of more than 90 square meters will be cut to 2 percent,
the finance ministry said on Friday.
The tax on first homes larger than 144 square meters will be
lowered to 1.5 percent from 3 percent, according to a statement
on the ministry's website.
"It's obvious that the government is encouraging households
to buy second and bigger homes," said Yan Yuejin, a property
analyst at real estate services firm E-House China in
Shanghai.
With effect from Feb. 22, the ministry will also scrap
business tax for purchases of homes of more than 144 square
meters.
The tax cuts on second home purchases and the scrapping of
the business tax will not apply in certain big cities such as
Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen that have imposed restrictions on
buying to prevent bubbles.
China's housing market, which accounts for around 15 percent
of the economy, began to stabilize last year, helped by a slew
of government measures.
In December, Chinese home prices rose 7.7 percent from a
year earlier, although the recovery remains uneven across the
country as smaller cities still faces huge inventories of unsold
homes.
