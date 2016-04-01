BRIEF-Orient Securities International says co entered into placing agreement
May 18 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd:
BEIJING, April 1 China's central bank said on Friday it provided 134.5 billion yuan ($20.81 billion) worth of pledged supplementary loans, or PSL, to lenders in March.
There was 1.39 trillion yuan worth of PSL in the banking system at the end of March, compared with 1.26 trillion yuan at the end of February, the central bank said in a statement on its website.
The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost loans to selected banks. ($1 = 6.4641 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.