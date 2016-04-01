BEIJING, April 1 China's central bank said on Friday it provided 134.5 billion yuan ($20.81 billion) worth of pledged supplementary loans, or PSL, to lenders in March.

There was 1.39 trillion yuan worth of PSL in the banking system at the end of March, compared with 1.26 trillion yuan at the end of February, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost loans to selected banks. ($1 = 6.4641 Chinese yuan)

