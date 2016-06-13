India Grid Trust up to $347 million IPO gets fully subscribed
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
BEIJING China expects second quarter economic growth to be stable, though exports face pressure from global uncertainties, a spokesman for the statistics bureau said on Monday.
Growth in China's fixed-asset investment slipped below 10 percent for the first time since 2000, while retail sales growth also slowed, the National Bureau of Statistics announced earlier in the day.
Statistics bureau spokesman Sheng Laiyun also said China's authorities are prepared to deal with a possible U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate increase.
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)
The benchmark BSE index rose as much as 0.9 percent to a record high on Friday, scaling an all-time peak for the fourth time in five sessions, as consumer goods makers surged after the government finalised rates for its upcoming goods and services tax (GST).