(Adds context, analysis)
BEIJING/DUBAI Nov 3 China's central bank has
signed a 35 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) currency swap deal with
its Qatari counterpart, in a step towards expanding use of the
Chinese yuan in a region long dominated by the U.S. dollar.
The deal is expected to allow the two central banks to swap
currencies if needed to ease trade and investment. Qatari
investment institutions will now also get the right to invest up
to 30 billion yuan in mainland Chinese securities, including
stocks, bonds and bills, the People's Bank of China said in a
statement on Monday.
The investment scheme, known as the Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII), was created in 2011 to
let financial investors place some of their yuan holdings in
China.
The United Arab Emirates signed a three-year currency swap
arrangement with China in 2012 that was similar in size to
Qatar's. Bankers say they believe there has been little if any
use of it in practice, but it is a step towards long-term
change.
Beijing has been promoting its currency to international
investors, aiming eventually to turn the "redback" into a global
reserve currency in line with the country's rising political and
economic power.
Gulf Arab countries have lagged many other parts of Asia in
using the yuan because their energy exports to China are mainly
denominated in dollars and most of their currencies are pegged
to the dollar.
HSBC estimated last year that while 10 percent of China's
international trade was conducted in yuan, the share was under 4
percent for Chinese trade with the UAE. The huge foreign
reserves of the Gulf states are mostly kept in dollars.
However, economists believe there is room for that pattern
to shift slowly in coming years as Gulf states gradually orient
a greater share of their trade towards Asia. Qatar, which has
some $43 billion in net foreign currency reserves and an
estimated $170 billion in its sovereign wealth fund, is the
biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas to China.
In April this year, China's central bank signed an agreement
to help its Qatari counterpart invest in the Chinese interbank
bond market.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Martin Dokoupil in Dubai;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Andrew Torchia)