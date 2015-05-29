BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
BEIJING May 29 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $74.47 billion as of May 29 from $73.6 billion at the end of April, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.
The QFII scheme was created years ago by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.