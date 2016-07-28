BEIJING, July 28 China's rail freight volume fell 7.5 percent in the first half of 2016 from the same period a year earlier to 1.58 billion tonnes, the country's top economic planner said on Thursday.

The rate of decline eased slightly from 7.7 percent in Jan-May.

The state planner did not provide figures for June. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)