UPDATE 3-Four car makers settle claims over Takata inflators for $553 mln
* Takata searching for financial sponsor to help meet recall costs (Adds share price move)
BEIJING Aug 29 China's rail freight volume fell 7.3 percent in the first seven months of 2016 from the same period last year to 1.84 billion tonnes, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.
The rate of decline eased from 7.5 percent in the first half of this year.
In July, the amount of cargo carried by railways declined 5.8 percent on year to 263 million tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Takata searching for financial sponsor to help meet recall costs (Adds share price move)
NEW YORK, May 18 The driver of the car that careened through New York City's Times Square on Thursday was a U.S. Navy veteran who had been arrested at least four times before for offenses including drunk driving and threatening someone with a knife, according to police officials and public records.