BEIJING, Sept 27 China's rail freight volume fell 6.2 percent in the first eight months of 2016 from the same period last year to 2.1 billion tonnes, the country's statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The rate of decline eased from 7.3 percent in the first seven months of this year.

In August, the amount of cargo carried by railways increased 1 percent on year to 279.3 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)