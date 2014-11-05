BEIJING Nov 5 China is spending 200 billion
yuan ($32.7 billion) to build seven new railway lines in the
country, the official Shanghai Securities News quoted the
powerful economic planner as saying.
The plans to build the new passenger railway lines were
approved on Wednesday, the newspaper quoted the National
Development and Reform Commission as saying in its online
edition.
This is the second time in as many weeks that China has
signed off on new railway investment, in a sign that the
government is increasing support for slackening economic growth.
Authorities said last week that China is set to spend at
least 200 billion yuan on three railway lines.
(1 US dollar = 6.1135 Chinese yuan)
