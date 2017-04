A train employee stands as he waits for a CRH (China Railway High-speed) Harmony bullet train at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, Henan province, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING China is set to invest more than 200 billion yuan ($32.7 billion) to build three railway lines to move goods and passengers, state news agency Xinhua quoted the country's powerful economic planning agency as saying on Friday.

The railway lines would run in Tibet, Inner Mongolia and the northern province of Shanxi, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

($1=6.1124 Chinese yuan)

