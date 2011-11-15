BEIJING Nov 15 China's investment in
railways shrank sharply in the first ten months of 2011 from a
year ago as the debt-laden railway ministry delayed some
spending in a bid to repay loans.
Fixed asset investment by the Ministry of Railways was 429
billion yuan ($67.5 billion) in the first ten months, down about
a quarter from the same period last year, it said in a statement
on its website.
The ministry, China's largest bond issuer after the
treasury, had outstanding debt totalling 2.23 trillion yuan as
of the end of September, state news agency Xinhua said.
As the railway authority tightens its belt, Chinese media
has reported that annual investment in railway construction may
fall to around 500 billion yuan between 2011 and 2015, from the
800 billion yuan initially planned.
To support the cash-strapped sector, Beijing has cut taxes
for investors buying railway ministry bonds between 2011 and
2013. As a result, recent bond sales were heavily subscribed.
Fixed asset investment in the railway sector reached 842.6
billion yuan in 2010, and the ministry plans to complete basic
infrastructure investment worth 600 billion yuan this year,
state newspaper China Securities Journal reported earlier this
year.
($1 = 6.354 Yuan)
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Don
Durfee)