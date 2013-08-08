BEIJING Aug 8 China's national railway operator will increase its annual investment in fixed assets by 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) to 660 billion yuan, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

China Railway Corporation, a state-owned entity set up in March to take over the defunct railway ministry's businesses, completed 261.7 billion yuan of investment in the first seven months, up 1.6 percent from the year-earlier period, the news agency said.

The announcement of the extra investment comes as China's government has pledged to speed up railway investment to help shore up the slowing economy.

The government has also stepped up efforts to diversify funding channels to build railways, especially in the western regions.

The cabinet had earlier said it would launch a railway development fund, with initial money from the central government while also trying to attract capital from the private sector.

Xinhua did not provide details on the sources of funding for the investment. It also said the railway company would add 5,500 km (3,400 miles) of lines this year to bring the total length in service to more than 100,000 km (62,000 miles) by the end of this year.

China established the rail company following the government's decision to dissolve the scandal-plagued railway ministry.

($1 = 6.1192 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Robert Birsel)