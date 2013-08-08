BEIJING Aug 8 China's national railway operator
will increase its annual investment in fixed assets by 10
billion yuan ($1.63 billion) to 660 billion yuan, the official
Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
China Railway Corporation, a state-owned entity set up in
March to take over the defunct railway ministry's businesses,
completed 261.7 billion yuan of investment in the first seven
months, up 1.6 percent from the year-earlier period, the news
agency said.
The announcement of the extra investment comes as China's
government has pledged to speed up railway investment to help
shore up the slowing economy.
The government has also stepped up efforts to diversify
funding channels to build railways, especially in the western
regions.
The cabinet had earlier said it would launch a railway
development fund, with initial money from the central government
while also trying to attract capital from the private sector.
Xinhua did not provide details on the sources of funding for
the investment. It also said the railway company would add 5,500
km (3,400 miles) of lines this year to bring the total length in
service to more than 100,000 km (62,000 miles) by the end of
this year.
China established the rail company following the
government's decision to dissolve the scandal-plagued railway
ministry.
($1 = 6.1192 Chinese yuan)
