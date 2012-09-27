BEIJING, Sept 27 China severely underestimated
this year's global economic slowdown and further cuts to Chinese
interest rates or bank reserve requirements hinge on any new
deterioration in the external environment, a central bank
adviser said on Thursday.
Chen Yulu, a professor at China's Renmin University and an
academic adviser to the monetary policy committee of the
People's Bank of China, added that policymakers were also very
worried about the risk of a rebound in domestic property prices.
Chen was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a
conference in the capital on global economic conditions and
capital flows.
The central bank said on Tuesday that it will "fine tune"
policy to cushion the economy against global risks while closely
watching the possible impact from recent policy loosening in the
United States and Europe.
The central bank cut interest rates twice in June and July
and lowered banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) three times
since late 2011, but it has opted to pump short-term cash into
money markets to ease credit strains, a move analysts say
reflect concerns about renewed property and inflation risks.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)