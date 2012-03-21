BEIJING, March 21 Conditions are "basically"
ripe for China to forge ahead with interest rate liberalisation,
but the country still needs to set up a deposit insurance
system, central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan wrote in an article
seen on Wednesday.
Reforms of Chinese commercial banks had laid "an important
foundation" for interest rate liberalisation, Zhou said in the
article published in the latest edition of China Finance
magazine, a publication run by the central bank.
"Currently, conditions for market-oriented interest rate
liberalisation are basically ripe. The People's Bank of China
will actively push forward (such reforms)," Zhou said.
Beijing controls China's interest rate market by setting a
ceiling on deposit rates and a floor on lending rates. This
protects banks from competition and ensures they have a decent
interest rate margin, which is around 300 basis points.
The central bank will quicken the process of establishing a
long-awaited deposit insurance as a key component of "financial
safety nets" in the country, Zhou said.
Deposit insurance policy is a measure to protect depositors
from losses caused by a bank's inability to pay back deposits
when they come due.
The new insurance system is also seen to be laying a
foundation for interest rate reforms, as market-oriented
interest rates will force banks to lose a built-in interest rate
margin and could put depositors at risk.
China's banking reforms since the 1997/98 Asian financial
crisis, including capital injections and restructuring, have
slashed bad bank loans and shored up banks' competitiveness,
leading to stock listings of state banks, Zhou said.
But China still needs to deepen reforms of its big
commercial banks, including impelling them to improve corporate
governance and establish modern corporate structures that will
change their business models that rely solely on asset
expansions, he said.
China encourages qualified domestic commercial banks to "go
out" in order to participate in global competition, Zhou said.
Zhou also reaffirmed the long-standing goals of improving
the yuan's formation mechanism, increasing two-way yuan swings
and "steadily" pushing forward full yuan convertibility.
China also needs to set up new financial institutions that
serve small businesses and the agricultural sector, he added.
Under a "counter-cyclical" macro-prudential framework to
guard against financial risks, the authorities should step up
monitoring of bank liquidity and gearing ratio, Zhou said.
The central bank will flexibly adjust bank credit and
differentiated reserve requirement ratios on top of its
traditional tools such as the standard reserve requirement ratio
and interest rates, Zhou added.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)