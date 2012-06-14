(Updates with outlook cuts by JP Morgan, Deutsche)
BEIJING, June 14 China is more likely to
implement economic reform, cut interest rates and reduce bank
reserve ratios to stimulate growth, rather than launch an
expensive new stimulus plan, current and former officials said
on Thursday.
A steeper-than-expected growth slowdown in the world's
second-biggest economy galvanised policymakers last week into
cutting interest rates for the first time since the depths of
the 2008/09 global crisis, and further easing is expected.
Two more interest rate cuts and three more reserve ratio
(RRR) cuts were possible before the end of the year, said Cao
Wenlian, the former deputy director of the finance department at
the National Development and Reform Commission.
China does not need another stimulus package like the huge 4
trillion yuan ($628 billion) spending binge in 2008/09, which
super-charged growth but left local governments saddled with
debt, he told a conference.
Instead, recently-announced "fine-tuning" policies are
enough to ensure growth in an economy that is already bottoming
out this quarter, said Cao, who is now deputy secretary general
of the China Center for International Economic Exchange (CCIEE),
a government think tank.
Former Chinese officials and members of government-backed
think-tanks often play an advisory role on current policies, and
are often briefed on decisions or internal policy debates. CCIEE
is considered one of the top think-tanks in the capital.
Cao's view was echoed by He Keng, deputy head of the finance
and economics committee at the National People's Congress
Standing Committee, China's rubber-stamp parliament.
"The second quarter will be the hardest period and data will
turn better in the third and fourth quarter with full-year
growth no less than 8 percent," He told the conference, adding
that risks in the property market, high local government debt
and rampant underground lending were more dangerous to the
economy than the current short-term slowdown.
Analysts forecast in a Reuters benchmark poll in May that
China would deliver second-quarter economic growth of 7.9
percent. They forecast full-year growth of 8.2 percent.
Weaker-than-expected economic numbers, which showed May
retail sales rose at their weakest pace since February 2011 and
fixed asset investment growth in the first five months at the
lowest in nearly a decade, have prompted some analysts to cut
their growth outlook for 2012.
An influential government adviser said in remarks published
on Wednesday that annual GDP growth could drop below 7 percent
in the second quarter, the most pessimistic forecast of any
government or private-sector economist.
JP Morgan has cut its forecast on full-year economic growth
to 7.7 percent from 8 percent while Deutsche Bank has trimmed
its 2012 outlook to 7.9 percent from 8.2 percent.
"ACCOMMODATIVE"
Many analysts expect economic activity to pick up steadily
in the coming months as policy easing and the government's
speedy approval of investment projects gain traction.
JP Morgan expects the central bank to cut benchmark interest
rates by another 25 basis points in the third quarter, along
with two RRR cuts -- each at 50 bps.
"Even though the central government still says it will
maintain prudent monetary policy, we do believe monetary policy
is beginning to shift towards an accommodative stance," Jing
Ulrich, chairman of global markets China at JP Morgan, told
reporters.
But few analysts believe Beijing will loosen its curbs on
the property sector soon, despite the strong lobbying by local
government officials and property developers.
"We don't expect a sharp reversal in the housing (policy).
At the local level, however, there will be some incremental
loosening in the restrictions," Ulrich said.
A pick-up in housing sales in some major Chinese cities has
raised suspicion that local officials are trying to revive the
property sector with hidden subsidies and other incentives.
China risks a rebound in home prices two years from now if
new home constructions, which have fallen in the past three
months, kept declining and eventually led to short supply, said
Fan Jianping, a senior researcher from the State Information
Centre, another top government think tank.
In the meantime, while curbing speculation through existing
tightening policies, China should cut land prices and lower
lending rates to encourage construction of homes for ordinary
residents, Fan said.
Beijing could announce reforms meant to put more income in
the hands of households in the second half, after a
parliamentary standing committee meeting later this month, He
Keng said. China's rubber-stamp legislature only meets in full
once a year, but standing committees have a greater role in
setting policy.
China's leaders, galvanized by poor economic data in April
and May, announced a raft of reforms meant to tap private
investment for infrastructure projects and allow more
flexibility in the banking system and currency trading.
(Reporting By Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao, writing by Lucy
Hornby; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)