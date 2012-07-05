* Cuts 1-yr lending rate to 6 pct, deposit to 3 pct
* Lowers the floor for banks on lending rates
* Rate cuts come just weeks after last cut
* Raises concerns Q2 GDP data next week may be weak
* ECB and Bank of England also ease policy
By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, July 5 China's central bank cut
interest rates for the second time in a matter of weeks on
Thursday, stepping up efforts to bolster an economy that last
quarter probably suffered its weakest growth since the global
financial crisis.
The People's Bank of China (PBoC) also gave banks more
leeway to set lending rates in a move analysts said was aimed at
stimulating borrowing by creating a more competitive landscape.
China cut its benchmark rates as both the Bank of England
and the European Central Bank eased monetary policy, raising
speculation global policymakers had coordinated their action to
lift a world economy buffetted by Europe's debt crisis.
Underlining Beijing's unease, the central bank's last rate
cut was just one month ago.
"It is a surprise that they are moving so quickly. It shows
that policymakers' concerns about the global economy have only
grown," said Mark Williams, an economist at Capital Economics in
London.
"The rumour is that bank lending was fairly weak last month.
The rate cut suggests those rumours could be true," he said.
The benchmark one-year lending rate was cut 31 basis points
to 6 percent and the one-year deposit rate was reduced by 25
basis points to 3 percent, the PBoC said in a statement on its
website.
It lowered the floor for lending rates to 70 percent of
benchmark rates from 80 percent previously. That means that on
the one-year basis, bank lending rates can be as low as 4.2
percent.
Beijing's latest cuts, effective Friday, come just four
weeks after its previous rate cut announced on June 7, and fed
concerns that a deluge of economic data from China next week
would show the economy in worse shape than expected.
The world's second-biggest economy is widely forecast to
grow at its weakest pace in 13 years this year at around 8
percent. The latest rate cut underlines the risk that the
downturn in growth may be longer and deeper than previously
thought, some analysts said.
"The rate cut was earlier than expected. We reckon
relatively weak data may have prompted the move," said Guo Lei,
an analyst at Zheshang Securities in Shanghai. "In addition,
this rate cut implied some sort of global coordination."
The PBoC announcement came after the close of Chinese
markets. European shares and commodities rose though after the
flurry of central bank announcements to tackle the global
slowdown.
To keep the Chinese economy growing briskly ahead of a
once-a-decade leadership change later this year, many investors
had expected China to loosen policy by lowering banks' reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) this month.
China has already reduced the RRR, or the amount of cash
that banks set aside as reserves, by 150 basis points in three
moves since November to 20 percent, freeing up an estimated 1.2
trillion yuan ($190 billion) for new lending.
Analysts polled by Reuters in May had forecast Beijing would
further lower the ratio to 19 percent by the end of the year.
"The fact that China is actually cutting lending and deposit
rates is a bigger deal than just reducing the reserve
requirement," said David Morrison, market strategist at GFT
Global.
"But there's a great big Chinese data dump next week, so the
question is whether this is a heads-up that the data will not be
as good as hoped."
A Reuters poll published on Thursday showed economists
expect the data next week to show China's economy expanded in
the second quarter by 7.6 percent from a year earlier, its
weakest performance since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
That would be down from 8.1 percent in the first quarter for
the sixth straight quarter of slowing growth, and would be just
a whisker above Beijing's 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent.
BANK LENDING
Analysts also forecast Chinese banks lent 910 billion yuan
($143.36 billion) in June, although local media have said
lending was likely far lower, citing unnamed sources.
Financial markets keep a close eye on bank lending because
it is heavily steered by China's policymakers. Beijing tells
banks how much to lend, and when to lend.
Beijing will hope that the reduction in the lending floor
for commercial banks will spur fresh lending in the weeks and
months ahead, analysts said. The central bank had also relaxed
the floor on lending rates in June and had also given more
leeway on deposit rates.
But it also marks another sign of the government's efforts
to push markets along the path of liberalisation. Last week,
officials announced plans for an experimental zone in the
southern city of Shenzhen partly aimed at allowing freer use of
the yuan.
Aside from loosening policy to foster activity, China's
government has fast-tracked investment projects and rolled out
new incentives to spur consumer spending on energy-efficient
products.
However, it has studiously avoided any hint so far of
putting together a repeat of the 4 trillion yuan fiscal spending
package rolled out in 2009-10, given China is still dealing with
a pile of bad loans incurred by the spending binge.
The central bank signalled no relaxation of a clamp down on
the property sector, which took off following the 4
trillion-yuan stimulus package. Premier Wen Jiabao has vowed to
return house prices to "reasonable levels" for ordinary Chinese.
And if China's exports, factory output and consumption
growth continue to struggle in coming months, economists say
Beijing has ample room for further measures to boost activity.
"Surely we see chances of further rate cuts this year," said
Ting Lu, an analyst at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, in Hong
Kong.
"We should expect the government to be more aggressive on
the margin to accelerate the start-up of new projects and the
construction of existing projects and be more serious on social
housing."