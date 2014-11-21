(Fixes wording in second paragraph)
* Chinese central bank in surprise move
* PBOC seeks to shield savers from lower returns
* Large state companies seen as main beneficiaries
* Global shares, commodities rise on easing news
By Koh Gui Qing and Jason Subler
BEIJING, Nov 21 China cut interest rates
unexpectedly on Friday, stepping up efforts to support the
world's second-biggest economy as it heads towards its slowest
expansion in nearly a quarter of a century, saddled under a
mountain of debt.
But the central bank, keen to show it was not back-tracking
on economic reforms, twinned the move with a slight
liberalisation of the rates banks pay to depositors in a bid to
ensure millions of savers do not see their incomes hit.
Beijing's first rate cut in more than two years comes as
factory growth stalls and the property market, long a pillar of
growth, is weak, dragging on broader activity and curbing demand
for everything from furniture to cement and steel.
Many companies have also been struggling with debt, as
slowing sales crimp their ability to pay back loans racked up in
a nationwide frenzy of borrowing from 2008-2010 when Beijing
used economic stimulus to offset the effects of the global
financial crisis.
"It will obviously reduce financing pressures for bank
borrowers. Typically those are larger companies, state-owned
companies, so they're the main beneficiaries of this," said Mark
Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics in London.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was cutting
one-year benchmark lending rates by 40 basis points to 5.6
percent. It lowered one-year benchmark deposit rates by 25 basis
points to 2.75 percent. The changes take effect from Saturday.
European shares and other growth-sensitive commodities all
leapt as China's move to cut rates gave markets a welcome lift
after a week where data has shown its giant economy faltering.
While the move acknowledged the risks to growth and marks a
stepped-up effort to ensure the economy stays on track even as
it is expected to slow to a 24-year low of 7.4 percent this
year, the central bank took pains to signal that it was not
simply moving towards a looser monetary stance.
In a break with earlier practice, it issued a long statement
accompanying the announcement explaining the rationale for the
policy step, which included giving banks more leeway in setting
their own interest rates for depositors and borrowers.
"The problem of difficult financing, costly financing
remains glaring in the real economy," the PBOC said, adding that
it was especially keen to help smaller firms gain access to
credit.
For one-year deposits, banks may now pay depositors 1.2
times the benchmark level, up from 1.1 times previously. It also
scrapped limits on interest rates for long-term deposits of five
years, and simplified its system of benchmark rates for loans.
LIMITING THE IMPACT
"They are cutting rates and liberalising rates at the same
time so that the stimulus won't be so damaging," said Li
Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin and Wanguo Securities.
Recent data showed bank lending tumbled in October and money
supply growth cooled, raising fears of a sharper economic
slowdown and prompting calls for more stimulus measures,
including cutting interest rates.
But many analysts had expected the central bank to hold off
on cutting interest rates for now, as authorities have opted
instead for measures like more fiscal spending.
The jury is still out on how much the rate cut will actually
prompt more lending. The PBOC uses other levers such as reserve
requirement ratios to limit the amount of cash banks have on
hand to lend out.
However, even simply reducing the debt burden on companies
will ease the pressure on many, which could help avert one of
the biggest potential risks to the economy - that of bad loans
leading to a debt crisis.
While the asymmetrical cut in interest rates - the fall in
the lending rate is more than that in the deposit rate - will
shave banks' net interest margins, many of the country's lenders
appear to be in a position to weather that challenge.
Net interest income after loan-loss provisions at
Agricultural Bank of China , China
Construction Bank and Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China grew by 12
percent or more during the first nine months of the year,
compared with a year earlier.
China's rate move comes after the Bank of Japan sprang a
surprise on Oct. 31 by dramatically increasing the pace of its
money creation, while European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi shifted gear on Friday and threw the door wide open to
quantitative easing in the euro zone.
"There is definitely more concern around about the state of
the global economy than there was a few months ago, you see that
not just when you talk about Europe," British finance minister
George Osborne told an audience of business leaders in London on
Friday.
