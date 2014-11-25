BEIJING Nov 25 China's central bank will wait
until the fourth quarter economic index is released before
considering further rate cuts and easing, a central bank adviser
said on Tuesday, adding a decision would depend on U.S. and
Japanese monetary policy.
Chen Yulu, who sits on the central bank's monetary policy
committee, also reiterated the central bank line that Friday's
rate cut did not represent a change in monetary policy.
Chen made the comments on the sidelines of an economy and
finance forum in Beijing.
Earlier on Tuesday, the central bank cut the yield for a key
short-term money rate, following a surprise cut to benchmark
lending rates on Friday to support the cooling economy.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Paul Carsten)