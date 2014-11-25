(Adds official's quotes, background)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING Nov 25 China's central bank will wait
until fourth-quarter economic data is out and monitor U.S. and
Japanese monetary policy before considering any more rate cuts
or easing, a central bank adviser said on Tuesday.
The People's Bank of China surprised the markets by cutting
rates last Friday for the first time in more than two years to
help stabilize the world's second-largest economy. Reuters then
reported that China was prepared to ease policy again.
"Regarding the next step, whether to cut rates again or take
similar action, we still need to look at the fourth quarter's
macroeconomic index," said Chen Yulu, who sits on the central
bank's monetary policy committee. He was speaking on the
sidelines of an economy and finance forum in Beijing.
"It is also important to make decisions taking into account
Japanese and U.S. monetary policy," Chen said.
He added that he didn't believe that Friday's benchmark
lending rate cuts represented a change in monetary policy,
echoing the central bank line.
Prior to Friday's moves, Beijing and the central bank had
persisted with modest stimulus measures.
Reuters reported that the country's leadership and central
bank were prepared to cut rates again and loosen lending
restrictions on concerns that falling prices could trigger a
surge in debt defaults, business failures and job losses,
according to sources involved in policy-making.
Economic growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the third quarter
and policymakers feared it was on the verge of dipping below 7
percent - a rate not seen since the global financial crisis.
Producer prices, charged at the factory gate, have been falling
for almost three years, piling pressure on manufacturers, and
consumer inflation is also weak.
Earlier on Tuesday, the central bank cut the yield for a key
short-term money rate for the fourth time this year as
regulators step up efforts to reduce funding pressure on Chinese
companies.
