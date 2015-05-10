* Third rate cut in six months as economy slows
* April data showed further loss of momentum
* More easing may still be needed
BEIJING, May 10 China cut interest rates for the
third time in six months on Sunday in a bid to lower companies'
borrowing costs and stoke a sputtering economy that is headed
for its worst year in a quarter of a century.
Analysts welcomed the widely-expected move, but predicted
policymakers would relax reserve requirements and cut rates
again in the coming months to counter the headwinds facing the
world's second-largest economy.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website it was
lowering its benchmark, one-year lending rate by 25 basis points
to 5.1 percent from May 11. It cut the benchmark deposit rate by
the same amount to 2.25 percent.
"China's economy is still facing relatively big downward
pressure," the PBOC said.
"At the same time, the overall level of domestic prices
remains low, and real interest rates are still higher than the
historical average," it said.
Sunday's rate cut came just days after weaker-than-expected
April trade and inflation data, highlighting that China's
economy is under persistent pressure from soft demand at home
and abroad.
While the PBOC acknowledged the difficulties facing China's
economy, it said in its statement accompanying the announcement
that it wants to strike a balance between supporting growth and
deepening structural reforms.
As part of these reforms, it lifted the ceiling for deposit
rates on Sunday to 1.5 times the benchmark level, the biggest
increase in the ceiling since it began to liberalise the
interest rate system in 2012.
MORE EASING AHEAD
Economists had said it was a matter of when, not if, China
eased policy again after economic growth in the first quarter
cooled to 7 percent, a level not seen since the depths of the
2008/09 global financial crisis.
Indeed, some analysts have even said recently that the PBOC
had fallen behind the curve by not responding aggressively
enough to deteriorating conditions.
With China set to publish more key economic data on
Wednesday, including industrial output and investment, the
timing of the rate cut could add to worries that figures may
disappoint across the board again, as they did in March.
For now, however, some were confident that policymakers can
arrest the slide.
"Intensified policy loosening will help effectively halt the
economic slowdown," said Xu Hongcai, a senior economist at China
Centre for International Economic Exchanges, a well-connected
think-tank in Beijing.
A cooling property market and slackening growth in
manufacturing and investment have weighed on the Chinese
economy. Annual growth is widely forecast to sag to 7 percent
this year, down from 7.4 percent in 2014.
In an attempt to energise activity, the PBOC has now lowered
interest rates and relaxed the reserve requirement ratio (RRR)
five times in six months, and many economists believe more
policy loosening is in store.
This is partly because despite the steady drum roll of
policy easing, there are indications it has not benefited the
real economy. Some data suggests banks are not passing on lower
interest rates to borrowers, and credit is still not flowing to
the sectors in most need of the funds.
"The effectiveness of the rate cut won't be very big," said
Li Qilin, an economist at Minsheng Securities. "The PBOC has
already cut benchmark interest rate by a total of 65 basis
points, but borrowing costs have only fallen marginally."
STRUGGLING BANKS
Banks are also struggling as the economy founders. Lending
has slowed, bad loans are piling up, and profits margins are
getting squeezed as China liberalises its interest rate market.
Banks' earnings reports last month showed profit growth hit a
six-year low in the first quarter.
Given these challenges, the PBOC said it does not expect
banks to pay savers the maximum deposit rate allowed by
authorities.
And with the prospect that borrowing costs may stay
stubbornly elevated, government economists told Reuters earlier
this month authorities may ramp up state spending to shore up
growth, in the hope that fiscal policy would work where monetary
policy hasn't.
But Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities,
cautioned against thinking that lower borrowing costs would not
trickle down to businesses and consumers at some point.
"Don't underestimate the cumulative effect of the cuts in
interest rates and RRR," Li said. "This won't be the last cut.
"The rate could be lowered to 2 percent at least, and we
expect the economy to gradually stabilise in the coming two
quarters."
