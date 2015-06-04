BEIJING, June 4 China's central bank is likely
to remove the ceiling on bank deposit rates soon, instead of
raising the cap again, Sheng Songcheng, head of the statistics
department at the People's Bank of China, was quoted on Thursday
as saying.
Some analysts expect the central bank to free up deposit
rates when it next cuts interest rates.
The move would mark a landmark reform towards allowing
market forces to determine the cost of credit to help rebalance
the world's second-largest economy.
"I believe removal of the ceiling on deposit rates is not
far off," the China Business News quoted Sheng as saying.
Sheng suggested that the authorities should do away with
the cap on bank deposit rates "when time is appropriate", saying
that it would be meaningless to increase the ceiling again.
When the central bank cut interest rates in May - the third
such move since November, it lifted the ceiling for deposit
rates to 1.5 times the benchmark.
Sheng also cutting interest rates while cutting banks'
reserve requirement will help boost demand for credit and
increase money supply, which in turn would help stabilise
economic growth over the long term.
Many economists expect the central bank will cut interest
rates and banks' reserve requirements again in coming months to
help support the slowing economy.
In May, China rolled out a long-awaited deposit insurance
system to protect savers in case a freed-up market leads to
major turbulence for smaller banks - seen as a pre-requisite for
full interest rate liberation.
Letting the market set the cost of credit will help avoid
the wasteful investment funded by artificially cheap credit that
has led to a massive buildup in debt, as Beijing seeks to put
the economy on a more sustainable growth path.
In July 2013, China scrapped a floor on lending rates, but
banks still price their loans based on the benchmark rate set by
the central bank.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)