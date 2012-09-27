* PBOC adviser says China severely underestimated global
slowdown
* Says cuts to interest rates, RRR, hinge on external
situation
* Says policymakers very worried about property price
rebound
* PBOC vice governor says need for growth balanced by need
to curb inflation
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Sept 27 China severely underestimated
this year's global economic slowdown and further cuts to Chinese
interest rates or bank reserve requirements hinge on any new
deterioration in the external environment, a central bank
adviser said on Thursday.
Chen Yulu, a professor at China's Renmin University and an
academic adviser to the monetary policy committee of the
People's Bank of China (PBOC), was speaking to reporters on the
sidelines of a conference in the capital on global economic
conditions and capital flows.
"We have indeed underestimated the severity of the external
economic situation," Chen said, adding that the global economy
could remain sluggish for an extended period.
Asked whether the PBOC would opt to boost the economy by
further cutting interest rates or required reserve ratios (RRR)
for banks to spur commercial lending, Chen said: "It will hinge
on the degree of deterioration of the external situation."
The PBOC cut interest rates twice in June and July and
lowered RRR three times since late 2011 freeing an estimated 1.2
trillion yuan ($190 billion) for new lending.
But it has held off on more aggressive easing measures
since then, despite further signs of cooling demand at home and
abroad. Instead, it has opted to pump short-term cash into money
markets to ease credit strains, a move analysts say reflects
Beijing's concerns about renewed property and inflation risks.
The central bank said on Tuesday that it will "fine tune"
policy to cushion the economy against global risks while closely
watching the possible impact from recent policy loosening in the
United States and Europe.
REFORM, INFLATION RISKS
PBOC Vice-governor Liu Shiyu, speaking at the same event as
Chen, said support for economic growth must be balanced by the
need to curb inflation.
Chen reiterated the point, saying that policymakers were
acutely aware of the risk of loosening policy too far and
setting off another round of house price inflation in China.
"Monetary policy faces a dilemma. On the one hand it (the
central bank) needs to stabilise economic growth and on the
other hand, it's very worried about the problem of property
prices," Chen said.
Chen said the use of money market operations was more
reflective of the PBOC's push for financial sector reforms that
let the markets take a more active role in setting the price of
capital, saying the central bank could not simply loosen policy
to boost the economy as it needed also to spur structural
change.
"The adoption of reverse repos reflect this policy
consideration," he said.
China's central bank injected a net 365 billion yuan into
money markets this week, traders said, the largest-ever weekly
injection, as regulators struggle to maintain liquidity without
producing inflation as forex inflows slow.
Investors broadly welcome Beijing's plans for reform, but
are concerned that the government's timing is off and that the
economy could be derailed by a global economic downturn that has
sapped overseas orders for exports from China's factories.
Liu sought to play down the risks facing China's economy,
saying slowing growth this year was a desirable outcome of
macroeconomic adjustments.
China's government has said repeatedly that it wants to
steer growth lower to complete structural economic reforms after
three decades of breakneck development that has seen annual
growth average 10 percent.
Export growth this year is averaging around 7.8 percent
versus 2011. August's growth slumped to 2.7 percent compared
with a year ago and the Commerce Ministry sees a risk that
things could get worse in the months ahead, jeopardising the
official target of a 10 percent year-on-year expansion of trade.
Exports generated 31 percent of gross domestic product in
2011 and supported an estimated 200 million jobs.
China's annual economic growth could ease to 7.4 percent in
the third quarter - the seventh consecutive quarter of slowdown,
before picking up to 7.6 percent in the final three months,
according to the latest Reuters poll.