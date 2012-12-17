* No big inflation rebound risk for China in 2013 - c.bank
research head
* China has scope to lower lending rate floor - ex deputy
c.bank chief
* C.bank head Zhou wary of unrestricted capital account
opening
(Adds Zhou comment)
SANYA, China, Dec 17 China faces no big risk of
an inflation rebound in 2013, nor any major pressure to ease
monetary policy aggressively next year, the head of research at
the central bank said on Monday.
Meanwhile, central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan and one of his
former deputies sounded a cautious note on the country's
long-term liberalisation of its currency and interest rates.
"I feel that there is no evident pressure for the central
bank to take aggressive easing policy," Jin Zhongxia, head of
the financial research institute of the People's Bank of China,
told Reuters on the sidelines of a forum in Sanya on the
southern island of Hainan.
"I think we will not see a big inflation rebound in 2013,"
he said.
On Sunday, Chinese leaders promised to maintain a "prudent"
monetary policy and pro-active fiscal policy in 2013, leaving
room for manoeuvre in the face of global economic risks while
deepening reforms to support long-term growth.
The central bank cut interest rates in June and July and has
lowered bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) three times since
late 2011 to free an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion)
for lending as part of a year-long programme of policy
fine-tuning.
It has since held off on more aggressive easing, opting
instead to pump short-term cash into money markets to ease
credit strains, a move analysts say reflects Beijing's concerns
about a flare-up in property prices and consumer inflation.
Annual economic growth dipped to 7.4 percent in the third
quarter, the weakest pace since the depths of the global
financial crisis in early 2009, but growth has been picking up
steadily since October thanks to a raft of pro-growth policies.
Annual inflation quickened to 2.1 percent in November from a
33-month low of 1.7 percent in October, which analysts said
dimmed the chance for more monetary policy easing as the economy
recovers steadily.
SOME CONTROLS STILL NEEDED
Central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan told the Sanya forum on
Monday that China is on course to gradually make the yuan fully
convertible over time, but he warned that the authorities may
have to resume capital controls if a financial crisis erupts.
"We are not saying we will have 100 percent convertibility
or no supervision from the regulator but instead we will reserve
the right to monitor and restrict capital flows in some
sensitive areas," Zhou said.
That included the fight against money laundering, tax
evasion and short-term speculative money flows, he said.
"That is to say, we reserve the right to implement special
measures to tackle problems under some special situations, such
as in a financial crisis," Zhou added.
The central bank wants to achieve "basic" yuan
convertibility by 2015. It says China has already made the yuan
virtually or partially convertible on capital account
transactions, but analysts say it still controls key areas, such
as portfolio investment and borrowings.
Meanwhile, Wu Xiaoling - a former vice central bank chief
and now senior lawmaker - told the same forum on Monday that
there was scope to further liberalise bank lending rates in 2013
by lowering the floor for borrowing costs.
Such a move, following on from an initial liberalisation in
the summer, could stimulate borrowing and bolster the economy.
But Wu cautioned about moving too quickly on a further
liberalisation of deposit rates.
"As for deposit rate, we should keep the ceiling control in
place for a while. Of course we should allow a wider upfloating
range for deposit rates, but we cannot do that very quickly,
because we have to avoid excessive competition among financial
institutions."
The PBOC liberalised the interest rate environment with its
June and July cuts to give commercial banks more room to set
both lending and deposit rates competitively.
The new rules allow deposit rates to be set as high as 110
percent of the benchmark rate, while the rate on new loans can
be as low as 70 percent of the official borrowing cost.
A rush to allow fully competitive, differentiated rates to
attract depositors could lead to a price war for capital among
China's banks.
The rise of wealth management products in recent years, that
pay higher rates of interest than regular deposits and allow
banks to use the funds for lending, has created fierce
competition in the sector and raised concerns among some
analysts and ratings agencies about the risks they might create.
Many economists say the reduction in the officially
guaranteed spread between lending and deposit rates hurts bank
profitability.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick
Edwards and Jacqueline Wong)