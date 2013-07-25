SHANGHAI, July 25 China will not remove the
ceiling on bank deposit rates soon as a deposit insurance
system should be in place before that will happen, the China
Securities Journal reported on Thursday, citing a former central
bank vice governor.
The scrapping of a ceiling on deposit rates would be the
final step in China's interest rate liberalisation but that is
unlikely to happen either this year or the next, Wu Xiaoling,
former vice governor of the People's Bank of China, was quoted
as saying by the official newspaper.
China's central bank removed controls on bank lending rates
last week in a long-awaited move that signals the new
leadership's determination to carry out market-oriented reforms
and will help lower financial costs for companies.
The central bank has said that it planned to free up deposit
rates eventually, but now was not the right time.
Wu said a sudden lifting of the deposit rate ceiling would
likely result in rate wars among financial institutions to woo
depositors, threatening the survival of small lenders.
She added that the launch of a deposit insurance system
should be requisite for abandoning the deposit rate ceiling.
China's deposit rates are currently set at 110 percent of
benchmark rates.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)