* 10-year government bond yields at 8-year high
* Market expects interest-rate reform to raise funding costs
* Spike in rates forces firms to delay bond sales
* Policymakers seek de-leveraging to avoid debt crisis
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Nov 21 Chinese bond yields have surged
as the market starts pricing in interest rate reform, a
development that makes borrowing more expensive and threatens
China's fragile economic recovery.
Chinese bond prices have been hammered in recent days on
expectations that reforms to loosen government control of
interest rates will cause funding costs to rise. Bond prices
move inversely to interest rates so when bond prices fall, their
yields rise.
The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds
closed at 4.72 percent on Wednesday, the highest
level since March 2005 and up from 3.42 percent in late May.
"Interest rates are on an uptrend because the market is
pricing in expectations of deposit-rate liberalization and
higher funding costs for commercial banks," said Patrick Wu,
head of China trading at J.P. Morgan in Shanghai.
In a detailed policy statement published last week following
a key Communist Party meeting, leaders pledged to accelerate
financial reforms, including freeing up controls on interest
rates.
In comments published in a "study guide" to the reforms
announced after the party meeting, central bank governor Zhou
Xiaochuan said that China would achieve full interest-rate
liberalisation in the medium term.
Yields began their rise in October, as expectations built
that the party meeting would produce major reforms. At least 20
firms have postponed planned bond issuances this month due to
the weak market, the official Shanghai Securities News reported
on Thursday.
"When you look at the corporate bond market issuance plan at
the end of this year, I don't see any big state-owned
enterprises coming to issue. And for the AA (rated) or below
issuers, there's limited demand in the market," said Wu.
Indeed, the spread between five-year AA rated medium-term
notes and risk-free government bonds hit 246 basis
points on Wednesday's close, the widest since June 2012.
Benchmark yields on such paper hit 6.98 percent, the highest in
at least a year.
MORE EVIDENCE OF A SQUEEZE
In further evidence that corporate financing is getting
squeezed, credit data released last week showed a slowdown in
bank lending and other financing channels in October.
Despite the short-term hit to growth, less credit may be a
welcome sight for policymakers, who have emphasized the need for
de-leveraging.
Rating agency Fitch has estimated that China's ratio of
total debt-to-GDP, including government, corporate and household
debt, will reach 218 percent of GDP by the end of 2013, up 87
percentage points since 2008. In July, the International
Monetary Fund warned that similarly rapid debt run-ups have
been associated with financial crises in other countries.
China's economy grew by 7.8 percent in the third quarter, up
from 7.5 percent in the second quarter. But a
preliminary survey released Thursday showed that
growth of China's factory sector slowed in November, bolstering
expectations the economy could lose some of its vigour in the
fourth quarter.
The People's Bank of China has also engineered a rise in
short-term cash rates by withdrawing liquidity from the money
markets via open market operations in recent weeks..
After withdrawing funds for four of the last five weeks, the
PBOC conducted its largest weekly net injection since September
this week, but short-term rates ticked up further and traders
say liquidity remains tight.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)