BEIJING Feb 3 China's central bank raised the
lending rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) short-term
loans from Feb. 3, it said on Friday.
The interest rate for overnight loans will be raised to 3.1
percent from 2.75 percent, while the rate for 7-day loans will
be increased to 3.35 percent from 3.25 percent, the central bank
said, in a confirmation of an earlier Reuters report.
Lending rates for one-month loans will be raised to 3.7
percent from 3.6 percent.
In the same statement, the People's Bank of China also said
it lent a total of 87.68 billion yuan ($12.76 billion) via the
standing lending facility in January.
Earlier in the day, the PBOC raised the interest rate on
open market operation reverse repurchase agreements (repos) by
10 basis points, also effective on Feb. 3.
The moves are a further sign of a tightening policy bias in
China as the economy shows signs of steadying.
($1 = 6.8730 Chinese yuan renminbi)
