SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left
interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday,
despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate
overnight.
The rate for seven-day reverse repurchase agreements
remained at 2.45 percent, the 14-day tenor at 2.60 percent and
the 28-day tenor at 2.75 percent, the People's Bank of China
said in a statement on its website.
Hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates
in March, the PBOC lifted short-term interest rates in what
economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep
the yuan stable.
China's benchmark one-year lending and deposit rates have
remained unchanged since October 2015.
