SHANGHAI, March 16 China's central bank raised
interest rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) short-term
loans on Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
The increase came after the People's Bank of China raised
rates on reverse repos and medium-term lending facility (MLF)
loans earlier on Thursday, in what economists said was a bid to
stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable
after U.S. rates were hiked overnight.
The interest rate for overnight SLF loans will be raised by
20 basis points (bps) to 3.30 percent. Rates for 7-day and
one-month loans will be increased by 10 bps each to 3.45 percent
and 3.80 percent, respectively, sources said.
