* PBOC cuts lending rate by 25 bp, cuts RRR by 50 bps
* RRR cut unleashes 650 billion yuan into economy -analyst
* China stock indexes fell more than 7 pct before cut
* Global shares, bond yields, oil prices rally
By Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Aug 25 China's central bank cut
interest rates and lowered the amount of reserves banks must
hold for the second time in two months on Tuesday, ratcheting up
support for a stumbling economy and a plunging stock market that
has sent shockwaves around the globe.
Global shares, bond yields and oil prices all rallied on the
news as investors looked to the policy easing to
stabilise for now China's battered stock market, which has
nosedived more than 15 percent this week.
The cuts followed a shock devaluation in the yuan
two weeks ago, a move authorities billed as aiding financial
reforms, but which some saw as the start of a gradual slide in
the currency to help Chinese exporters.
"Frankly, this shows a bit of panic in my mind," Andrew
Polk, resident economist at the Conference Board in Beijing,
said of Tuesday's simultaneous cuts in interest rates and the
reserve requirement ratio (RRR) - the second since June.
"This is a big-bang move," he said. "It's meant to address
some real issues and also prevailing market sentiment over the
past two days."
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the
one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.6
percent. The rate cut, the fifth since November, will be
effective from Aug. 26, it said in an online statement.
One-year benchmark deposit rates were also reduced by 25
basis points, and the ceiling for deposit rates with tenors of
over a year was scrapped to further free up China's interest
rate market.
At the same time, the PBOC said it was lowering the RRR by
50 basis points to 18.0 percent for most big banks, effective
Sept. 6. The RRR for select smaller financial institutions was
also further reduced by an additional 50-300 basis points.
"Currently, there is still downward pressure on China's
economic growth," the central bank said in a separate statement.
"There is also relatively big volatility in global financial
markets, which require more flexible usage of monetary policy
tools."
Some analysts welcomed the moves as overdue support for the
world's second-largest economy, but warned it may not be enough
to shield China from a slowdown that many suspect is much
sharper than official figures suggest.
"Further monetary policy easing by the PBOC is still on the
cards," economists at ANZ Bank said in a note.
"The producer price index has remained in negative territory
for 41 consecutive months, indicating that China's deflationary
pressure remains strong."
CHANGING TACK
China's currency devaluation, and a near-collapse in its
stock market in early summer have sparked fears that the Chinese
economy could suffer a hard landing that will hammer world
growth and send global markets into a tailspin.
Worse, this week's plunge in Chinese shares, which unlike
the earlier summer crash was not countered with massive state
buying, fed confusion over government policy, and fuelled
concerns that authorities were not on top of China's economic
woes.
Mark Williams from Capital Economics in London argued that
the latest rate and RRR cuts suggested that China was changing
tack.
"They have realised the futility of trying to prop up prices
through direct purchases and it makes sense to concentrate on
the macro repercussions," Williams said.
"It may help shore up equity prices, but I don't think we're
going to get a big rebound."
To keep China's economy growing at around 7 percent, as
targeted by the government, economists widely expect China's
central bank to lower the RRR by at least another 50 basis
points this year.
Though China has rolled out a slew of policy measures in the
past year to try to put a floor beneath its economy, official
data suggest activity has sagged further in recent months.
A private survey showed activity in China's factory sector
shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6-1/2 years in August as
domestic and export demand dwindled, adding to worries that the
economy may be slowing sharply.
And to further complicate China's monetary policy, the
steady fall in interest rates could hasten capital outflows and
further drag on the yuan, at a time when authorities have
publicly vowed to prevent the currency from sharp falls.
Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state television as saying
late on Tuesday that there was no basis for continued
depreciation in the yuan.
"The question remains that whether China wants to see more
currency depreciation," said Zhou Hao, an economist at
CommerzBank.
Goldman Sachs estimated that China has spent around 900
billion yuan ($140 billion) trying to prop up its stock market,
while official foreign exchange reserves data suggest that
authorities may have spent $340 billion in the past year to keep
the yuan from sliding.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Kevin Yao, Judy Hua, Meng Meng,
Winni Zhou and Jason Subler; Editing by Will Waterman)