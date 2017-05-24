SHANGHAI May 24 Moody's Investors Services has
no specific timetable for re-visiting China's rating after its
downgrade on Wednesday, but would monitor conditions on a
regular basis, said Marie Diron, associate managing director of
Moody's Sovereign Risk Group.
The risks to China's financial system were "broadly
balanced", she told Reuters, after the ratings agency downgraded
the country's long-term local and foreign currency issuer
ratings by one notch to A1 from Aa3.
The rating would come under negative pressure if leverage in
China was seen to be increasing faster expected, creating
tensions in the financial sector, she said.
Conversely, if deleveraging reforms are more effective than
expected that would put positive pressure on the rating, she
said.
On the policy front, Moody's would be watching how measures
play out relating to state-owned enterprise reform, removal of
excess capacity, mixed corporate ownership, and tightening
conditions in the shadow banking sector, she said.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)