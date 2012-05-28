By Nick Edwards
| BEIJING
BEIJING May 28 China's moderating inflation
rate bodes well for its sovereign credit rating in spite of
uncertainty about the impact of deepening economic stresses
emanating from Europe, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
Easing price pressures were probably the most significant
development for the Chinese economy since Moody's issued its
last formal credit analysis of the country's finances on April
26, said Thomas Byrne, Singapore-based senior vice president and
regional credit officer in the firm's sovereign risk group.
"Inflation has come down. That's a definite positive as it
gives the monetary authorities a bit more scope to stimulate the
economy," Byrne told reporters in Beijing, where Moody's is
holding a client conference on Tuesday.
"That's probably the biggest change to the positive."
Moody's last month confirmed China's A3 sovereign rating and
said the outlook for it remained positive, supported by
favourable medium-term growth prospects and strong government
debt dynamics, adding that trade and financial exposures to
problems in the euro zone were moderate to low.
Byrne said China's ratio of debt to GDP, including local
government debt that is the direct responsibility of the central
government, is about 33 percent, with maybe another 8 percent of
GDP in contingent liabilities. That is low by global standards.
He said strong growth dynamics with relatively low inflation
gave China a very strong credit profile from a pure economics
point of view and was largely the reason why Moody's maintained
a positive outlook on its rating.
The outlook for the rating has been positive since November
2010. A positive outlook broadly implies that the next ratings
action is likely to be an upgrade, assuming trends noted at the
time continue in the same direction. A negative outlook means
the risk is tilted towards a downgrade.
Moody's typically has a two-year timeframe for making a
ratings move after issuing an outlook, suggesting it is likely
to decide on whether to change China's rating by November 2012.
But there were risks to the world's second-biggest economy
that were not yet fully understood, Byrne said.
"On the other side of the balance sheet, the negative
development has been the drop in demand from the European Union.
This has had adverse consequences on Chinese exports," he said.
"That's the source of our new concern - what are the long
term implications of the continuing economic stress in Europe on
China?"
DENTED EUROPEAN EXPORTS
A sharp slowdown in demand from the European Union, China's
biggest customer, has dented exports and raised fears among
investors that the country's vast factory sector is set for a
damaging downturn in international trade.
China aims for annual growth of 10 percent in exports and
imports this year and is running far short of both. The first
four months of 2012 saw exports grow 6.9 percent on the previous
year, while imports grew 5.1 percent.
A flurry of other economic data for April also missed
expectations and prompted the central bank to lower banks'
required reserve ratio (RRR) on May 12 by 50 basis points, the
third move since November 2011, bringing RRR to 20 percent.
The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent in April
year-on-year, slightly above economists' expectations but down
from the 3.6 percent pace logged in March, giving Beijing more
scope to loosen policy to help the economy.
China has since fast-tracked infrastructure investment and
restated its intention to boost private sector participation in
a wide range of state-controlled sectors, including electricity,
oil and natural gas to help underpin growth.
China's policy announcements have come as the EU struggles
to contain contagion risks from a Greek debt crisis that is
unnerving global financial markets.
Greece remains in political deadlock after inconclusive
elections earlier this month left the country still requiring a
massive 130 billion euro ($103 billion) sovereign debt bailout,
but without a government able to agree the terms required to
keep the country inside the euro zone.
The situation in Greece has intensified investor anxiety
about the potential for a break up of the single currency.
Conservative parties have regained an opinion poll lead that
would allow the formation of a pro-bailout government committed
to keeping the country in the euro zone, a batch of new surveys
showed on Saturday. Repeat elections are due on June 17.