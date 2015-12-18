* Nov home prices +0.9 pct y/y, vs +0.1 pct in Oct
* New home prices rose m/m in 33 cities vs 27 in Oct
* Govt support measures help market stabilisation
* More measures to reduce inventories next year
(Adds analyst quotes, background)
By Sue-Lin Wong and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, Dec 18 China's home prices rose for the
second straight month in November in on-year terms, signaling
further stabilisation in the country's largest urban housing
markets, although oversupply continues to plague smaller cities.
Average new home prices rose 0.9 percent in November from a
year earlier, Reuters calculated from the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) data released on Friday, continuing October's
0.1 percent rise.
The two months of on-year increases follow 13 consecutive
months of declines, providing tentative signs of an improving
property market and easing fears of a sharper slowdown in the
broad economy, which is heading for its weakest growth in 25
years this year.
Analysts say the mild recovery is likely to continue in 2016
with the government expected to unveil more measures to reduce
high inventories in small-and medium-sized cities.
"Top policymakers have made it clear that the next step will
be focused on destocking in the housing market. We think the
policy stance will be more supportive," said Xia Dan, property
analyst at Bank of Communications in Shanghai.
Most of of China's unsold homes are in third- and
fourth-tier cities, which have been hit by emigration to larger
centres and where cash-strapped local governments rely on land
revenues as their main income. Some analysts estimate it could
take at least two years to clear the glut.
Chinese leaders said at Monday's Politburo meeting that the
government will take more steps next year to tackle property
inventories, including helping migrant workers to buy homes in
cities.
The NBS data showed previous government policies continued
to gain traction, with on-month price rises seen in 33 of 70
major cities tracked by the NBS, up from 27 in October.
Following a year-long slump, China's home sales and prices
have increased in bigger cities over recent months, helped by a
barrage of government measures, including reduced downpayments
for home buyers and scrapping home purchase restrictions.
A Reuters poll shows China's home prices are expected to
rise 2.0 percent in 2016 from a year before, with the government
likely to unveil more measures to support the struggling sector.
DESTOCKING
Analysts expect local governments will roll out more
detailed stimulus measures, including financial and interest
subsidies, tax reduction and downpayment cuts, to encourage
rural residents to buy homes in small cities.
Already, local authorities in central Henan Province vowed
to allocate at least 300 million yuan ($46.29 million) annually
to encourage farmers to buy first home by cutting transaction
fees, the official Xinhua news service reported last month.
China's central bank said in a working paper on Wednesday
that it would take more than three quarters for improved sales
to be felt in property investment, with stabilisation likely in
the second half of 2016.
Property investment, a crucial driver of the economy, grew
1.3 percent in the first 11 months of 2015 from a year earlier,
slowing from an increase of 2.0 percent in January-October,
official data showed on Saturday, the lowest rate since early
2009.
($1 = 6.4811 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Jenny Su; Editing by Sam Holmes)