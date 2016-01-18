(Adds details)
BEIJING Jan 18 China's home prices continued to
rise in December 2015, adding to signs of improving in the
housing market, although the recovery remains uneven across the
country.
Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 7.7 percent
in December from a year earlier, quickening from November's 6.5
percent rise, the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) said on
Monday.
Even a mild recovery in the housing market would ease
concerns of an acute slowdown in China's economy, which is
expected to show its weakest growth in 25 years in 2015.
The NBS data showed on-month price rises were seen in 39 of
70 major cities tracked by the NBS, up from 33 in November.
Big cities led the prices gains again in December, with
Shenzhen being the top performer. Home prices there rose 46.8
percent from a year ago, NBS data showed.
Home prices' strong gains in big cities were in sharp
contrast with performance in small cities. Average home prices
in third-tier cities still fell year-on-year in December, it
added.
A Reuters calculation based on NBS data showed China's new
home prices rose 1.6 percent in on-year terms, marking the third
month of year-on-year gains in a row.
Reuters started its weighted China home price index in
January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data,
only giving home price changes in each of 70 major cities. But
it started to provide nation-wide data occasionally in recent
months.
Still, rising home prices have yet to revive a recovery in
property investment and construction as a huge overhang of
unsold homes discourages developers from launching new projects.
Official data showed property investment, a crucial driver
of the economy, grew just 1.3 percent in the first 11 months of
2015 from a year earlier, the lowest rate since early
2009.
China's top leaders have made reducing excess stock in the
housing market a key task for in 2016, although a plan to
encourage migrants to buy unsold homes in lower-tier cities
faces challenges.
Most of China's unsold homes are in third- and fourth-tier
cities, where cash-strapped local governments rely on land-sales
revenues as their main income, and have been hit by migration to
larger centres.
Some analysts estimate it could take at least two years to
clear the glut.
While property prices in small cities are still falling, a
rebound is under way in the biggest cities, bringing with it the
return of land speculation that could stoke another bubble and
widening the economic gap between "Tier 1" centres and the
others.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Eric
Meijer)