Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
BEIJING, March 14 China's January-February refinery production rose 4.3 percent over a year earlier to 90.76 million tonnes, the National Statistical Bureau said on Tuesday.
On a daily basis, refinery production hit the second-highest on record at 11.23 million barrels per day.
Crude output in the same period dropped 8 percent on year to 31.44 million tonnes, or about 3.89 million bpd, according to the NSB data.
(tonne=7.3 barrels for crude conversion) (Reporting by Cheng Fang, Meng Meng and Beijing monitor team)
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.