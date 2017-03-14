BEIJING, March 14 China's January-February refinery production rose 4.3 percent over a year earlier to 90.76 million tonnes, the National Statistical Bureau said on Tuesday.

On a daily basis, refinery production hit the second-highest on record at 11.23 million barrels per day.

Crude output in the same period dropped 8 percent on year to 31.44 million tonnes, or about 3.89 million bpd, according to the NSB data.

(tonne=7.3 barrels for crude conversion) (Reporting by Cheng Fang, Meng Meng and Beijing monitor team)