BEIJING Nov 13 China's top economic planning
agency pledged on Wednesday to push forward reforms in resource
prices as well as finance and investment systems.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said
it would also improve and modify a plan on urbanisation. It did
not provide further details.
China's ruling party pledged to let markets play a
"decisive" role in allocating resources as it unveiled a reform
agenda for the next decade on Tuesday, looking to overhaul the
world's second-largest economy to drive future
growth.
