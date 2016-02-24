Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

SHANGHAI Chinese officials at all levels need to implement reforms and address lingering problems, China's president Xi Jinping said Tuesday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Xi made the remarks to high level officials including premier Li Keqiang at a meeting of the Central Leading Group for Overall Reform, the agency reported. The Central Leading Group, meant to help the senior leadership directly spearhead reform efforts, was established in 2013.

"Overall, the implementation of the reforms is good," a statement from the meeting cited by Xinhua said.

Officials who fail to diligently implement reforms will be "held accountable," the statement further said.

